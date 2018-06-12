Gardaí issued Facebook search warrant under Hutch inquiry

The Special Criminal Court trial of three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch has heard how gardaí investigating the fatal shooting carried out a search warrant at Facebook Ireland and received armed support from the Emergency Response Unit during a “high risk” entry at a suspect’s home.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th 2016. He died as a result of four gun shot injuries and all bullets came from a single weapon despite two firearms being discarded by the attackers in the car park.

Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Jonathan Keogh (32) of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23rd 2016 at the same place.

It is the State’s case that Mr Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man were the shooters.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Garda Gareth Norton told prosecution counsel Diarmuid Collins BL that he went to Mr Fox’s home at Rutland Court on May 24, 2016 at 3.25pm. Gda Norton said he took a number of items of clothing from Mr Fox’s bedroom including a blue hoodie, a white t-shirt and a grey vest.

Gda Norton said that while searching Mr Fox’s bedroom he also recovered the contents of two ashtrays, pillow cases, a pair of white rimmed glasses, two memory cards, SIM packs and USB sticks.

A Samsung tablet was found in the downstairs bedroom as well as two SIM packs attached to the back of a picture frame.

The court heard Mr Fox presented himself at Mountjoy Garda station later that same evening and he was formally arrested at 7.01pm.

Dean Kelly BL, defending Mr Fox, asked Gda Norton if he was aware during the search that Mr Fox’s cousin also lived at Rutland Court. Gda Norton said he was not.

Mr Fox’s iphone 5 which had a green cover was handed over to gardaí­ in a subsequent search of his house.

Suspect ‘at large’

Earlier, the court heard that gardaí went to a person’s house on June 11th 2016. This person, known as Mr AB, is believed to be the fourth party directly involved in the killing of Mr Hutch and “is currently at large”.

The risk to gardaí­ was deemed high so entry was first made by the Emergency Response Unit. Mr AB was in the back bedroom and gardaí­ informed him they were arresting him on suspicion of Mr Hutch’s murder.

Handcuffs were placed on Mr AB and gardaí took possession of his mobile phones and a baseball cap. He was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where fingerprints and hand prints were taken from him.

Retired Detective Sergeant Robert O’Reilly told the court he got a search warrant for Facebook Ireland and he attended Grand Canal Square in Dublin 2 on June 15th 2016 where he met with Ms Victoria Baines. He informed her that he required two photos from a named Facebook page. Ms Baines said she would speak to the Californian office and she contacted gardaí­ later that day with the required information.

Mr O’Reilly said he received three more warrants to search a house at Champions Avenue, a shed at the rear of a property at Summerhill and a black Toyota Avensis on May 28th 2016.

The witness said he also obtained search warrants for a number of properties at Devlin Terrace, Mountjoy Street, where gardaí­ downloaded CCTV footage from the homeowner.

At the opening of the trial, Paul Burns SC told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous murder”. “It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” counsel said.

The prosecution say the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.