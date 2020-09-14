Four appear in court over shooting of Kinahan cartel target

Four men accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James “Mago” Gately were served with the book of evidence at the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at a filling station on the Clonshaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10th, 2017.

Peter “Peadar” Keating (39) of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Stephen Fowler (61) of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, appeared at the non-jury court charged with the offence under section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charge alleges that they, between December 7th, 2016, and April 6th, 2017, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing its ability or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

David Duffy (33) of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Douglas Glynn (35) of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, are also charged with the same offence.

Mr Keating is further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7th, 2016, and April 4th, 2017, within and without the State under section 71 of the Act.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Duffy, Mr Glynn and Mr Fowler on continuing bail to reappear at the court on October 27th. Mr Keating was remanded in custody to appear on the same date.