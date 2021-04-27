Former Sinn Féin councillor charged with Regency Hotel murder

A former Sinn Féin councillor has been charged at the Special Criminal Court with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Swords, Co Dublin, in February 2016, after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor, with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 9, appeared at the brief hearing on Tuesday morning when the registrar read the single charge to him.

Mr Dowdall is charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, north Dublin, on February 5th, 2016.

Mr Dowdall appeared in the court after meeting detectives in the body of the court where he was charged.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Dowdall in custody to June 14th for service of the book of evidence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, is already before the court alongside two co-accused charged with involvement in the murder.

Patrick Dowdall (64) with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, for that criminal organisation or its members, on February 4th, 2016.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on February 15th, 2016.

He and Jason Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, are charged with contributing to activity which could facilitate the commission of the murder by providing access to individual motor vehicles to a criminal organisation or its members, on February 5th, 2016.