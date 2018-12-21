Dublin man found guilty in ‘love triangle’ murder case

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murder for stabbing his love rival to death after he came home to find him sleeping with his partner.

Keith Connorton (40) had denied murdering 32-year-old Graham McKeever at his home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18th, 2017.

During the trial, the jury heard that Connorton was living with his long-term partner Claire McGrath at Deerpark Avenue but after an argument, she invited Mr McKeever to spend the night with her.

When Connorton returned home at 4am, he found the two of them together and a fight broke out that resulted in Mr McKeever suffering four stab wounds, including one that penetrated his heart and killed him.

The accused said Connorton acted in self defence after Mr McKeever punched him, breaking his eye socket, and then came at him with a knife.

After deliberating for just under three hours, the jury of nine men and three women came back to court and asked if they could be allowed to return a majority verdict.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt told them a verdict could be returned if 10 of them agreed. About 10 minutes later, they returned to reveal their verdict of guilty of murder by a 10 to two majority.

Connorton will be sentenced to life imprisonment at a later sitting when his victim’s family will have an opportunity to make a statement to the court about the impact his death has had on their lives.

Connorton showed little reaction following the verdict while members of Mr McKeever’s family hugged and comforted one another.

Mr Justice Hunt thanked the jury for their “commitment and attention” in what he said was a difficult matter.

He said it was made all the more tragic because nobody set out on that day with “anything like this in mind, but it happened”.

He said the difficulty of their task was etched on their faces before exempting them from jury service for 12 years and wishing them a happy Christmas.