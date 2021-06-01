Women charged with robbing man (86) in Longford

Two women have appeared in court charged over a robbery at the home of an 86-year-old man in Longford.

Pauline Dempsey (22), of McKeown Park, Farnagh, and Rachel Robertson (28), of Moatfarrell, Ballinalee, are charged with stealing €130 and a Huawei phone from the property in the Canal View area on May 28th last.

Det Garda Clive Glancy said Ms Robertson, a mother of two, said she was “sorry for doing what I done” after being cautioned and that Ms Dempsey, who Longford District Court heard is five months pregnant, gave no reply.

He said it was the State’s case that the women called to the house at around 8pm. He said Ms Robertson, who is known to the man, knocked on a window while Ms Dempsey watched on out of his view.

Det Garda Clancy said the women then went to the rear of the house and the man opened the door. It is alleged that Ms Robertson then pushed past the man, causing him to fall, and Ms Dempsey followed her inside.

Demanded money

He alleged that the women demanded money and that €130 was taken from a wallet as well as a mobile phone.

Det Garda Clancy said the man attempted to go out into his garden as the women left on foot, but was escorted back inside and told not to phone gardaí. The alarm was raised by a neighbour who allegedly heard shouts of ‘come back in, don’t call the guards’.

Judge Seamus Hughes heard the victim reported a “slight soreness” in his leg following the incident and had not returned to his home since. The court heard both accused are currently on bail in connection with other matters.

Fiona Baxter, solicitor for Ms Robertson, said her client had recently spent time with an addiction treatment service and the matter before the court was a “slip” on her part. Bríd Mimnagh, solicitor for Ms Dempsey, said her client played a “lesser part” in the alleged incident.

Judge Hughes remanded both women in custody with consent to bail. The case is due to return before the court next Tuesday.