Woman who lay down on motorway banned from driving for four years

A drunk female motorist who lay down in front of her car on a busy motorway during rush hour traffic has been banned from driving for four years.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Patrick Durcan stated that Geraldine Meade’s behaviour during the incident was “appalling”.

Judge Durcan imposed the four-year driving ban after Ms Meade (52) of Galtee Close, Glenmore, Limerick pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood or urine to test for drink driving at Shannon Garda Station on September 25th last.

Judge Durcan said: “This is a very serious refusal case. A bad case.”

Judge Durcan also imposed a fine of €750 along with the mandatory four-year driving ban.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that several “999” calls were made at about 5pm on September 25th concerning the driving of a Toyota Yaris travelling north on the M18 motorway near Newmarket on Fergus.

Sgt Lonergan stated that when Garda James Hanley and colleagues reached the scene, Ms Meade had brought her car to a stop on the motorway and was obstructing rush hour Friday evening traffic.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Garda Hanley found Ms Meade laying on the road in front of her car.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade appeared to be highly intoxicated, had slurred speech, had difficulty standing upright unaided and had a strong smell of intoxicant on her breath.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade was obstreperous towards emergency responders at the scene.

He stated that Garda Hanley arrested her and it required four gardaí members to carry her to the rear prison cell of a Garda van.

He stated that at Shannon Garda Station, Ms Meade continued to be unco-operative and lay down facedown on the floor.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade refused to provide a specimen for the purpose of a drink driving test.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade has 20 previous convictions including 18 for theft.

Solicitor for Ms Meade, Tara Godfrey stated that her client has a very significant psychiatric illness.

She stated that Ms Meade has no history of drink driving or refusing to give specimens.

Ms Godfrey stated that her client was intoxicated on the night.

Ms Godfrey stated that Ms Meade “is very remorseful, her desire is to plead guilty, she doesn’t want to drive again and doesn’t have a car now”.

Ms Godfrey stated that Ms Meade is dealing with the underlying psychiatric issues that was at the root of the incident.