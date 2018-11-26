Woman who had starving husky given lifetime pet ban

A woman who kept a starved husky in an emaciated state in her flat in Dublin has been given a lifetime ban on owning pets.

Amy Lee, with an address at School Street Flats, Dublin 8, was prosecuted for neglecting the dog, named Sky.

After looking at photos of her dog, Judge Anthony Halpin said “shame on you” to the accused, a mother of two.

He described it as a “disgraceful” offence that would make any animal lover cry. Lee was only being spared a jail sentence because of her personal circumstances, he said.

She was fined €100 and ordered to pay €100 in costs after she pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to three charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

She was accused of failing to take all necessary steps to ensure Sky was kept in a manner to safeguard her health and welfare; being reckless regarding the health or welfare of the dog and not providing sufficient food and water at her address on September 1st, 2017.

Lee had no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Ann Sheridan said there was no excuse for the way the dog was treated.

Judge Halpin said the husky was starved and uncared for and left in a state of suffering. “How a person can do that to an innocent animal is beyond me.”

The dog was adopted by another family 12 days after she was rescued by the DPSCA and her condition has improved greatly, Judge Halpin heard.