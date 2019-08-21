Woman to appear in court over murder of Santina Cawley (2)

A woman is due to appear in court on Wednesday charged in connection with the murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley in July.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning and is to be brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court later.

Santina (2) was found with critical injuries at the Elderwood flat complex in Boreenmanna Road in Cork city on July 5th. She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she died four hours later.

In a statement issued to the media at the time of the child’s funeral, her family said that they would forever mourn the loss of their “precious Santina”. They also expressed gratitude to members of the public who supported them.