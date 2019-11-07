Woman tells court partner hit her for querying holiday loan

A woman has told a court her partner slapped her after she questioned him about a loan taken out for a trip abroad.

The woman told Dublin District Family Court this week that he shouts at and scares one of their children and was granted a protection order on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis.

In a sworn statement to the court, the woman said she discovered last week that her partner had taken out a loan to travel abroad.

The woman said her partner got angry when she began questioning him about the loan and started to hit and slap her. She said her partner was pushing her and that the incident happened in front of their children.

She said he “doesn’t like” one of their children and “shouts at and scares” them.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the woman a protection order, which prohibits the man from using or threatening to use violence.

A full hearing, which the woman’s partner is expected to attend, was set for a later date.

Other cases

In a separate case, a woman told the court her husband continually calls her names and threatens her.

The woman, who was present in court on an ex-parte basis, said last week her husband called her a “slut” and that this behaviour was “constant” and had been going on for years.

She said her husband told her to “get out of his house constantly” and that she could not listen to it any more. “I just want him to respect me,” the woman said.

Judge Coolican granted the woman a protection order and set a full hearing, where the man is expected to attend, for early next year.

Separately, a woman told the court her former partner has been texting her and threatening her and her family.

In a sworn statement to the court, the woman said she and her partner had broken up in recent months and there were instances of physical violence when they were together.

The woman, who was only present in court, said the man had texted her mother in recent days saying she owed him money and had two days to pay up.

She said he then started texting her, threatening both her and her family. The woman said she was afraid the man would turn up to her home and she had seen him driving past where she works.

Judge Coolican granted the woman a protection order. A full hearing, where the man is expected to attend, was set for early next year.