Woman strangled and treated ‘like a rag doll’ by ex-partner, court told

A woman has told a court her ex-partner pulled her around “like a rag doll” in front of one of their young children.

The woman was granted a protection order on an ex parte (one side only) basis at Dublin District Family Court on Thursday.

In a sworn statement to the court, the woman said she and her former partner were together for a number of years and have two young children.

She said last month the man “strangled me” and “bit me on the top of my head” before pulling her around “like a rag doll” in front of one of their children. The woman said she called gardaí and he was subsequently arrested.

“I’m in great fear and seek the court’s protection,” she said. The woman also said she is afraid of the man stalking her at her home.

Judge Gerard Furlong granted the woman a protection order, which prohibits the man from using or threatening to use violence. He set a full hearing, where the man is expected to attend, for a later date.

Locked out

In a separate case, a pregnant woman told the court her partner locked her out of their home and told her she and her baby “have to die”.

The woman, who was present in court on an ex-parte basis, said she arrived home one night and her partner had locked her out.

“He took my keys and told me to go away,” she said.

“He was very aggressive and said me and my baby have to die.”

The woman said she stayed in a hotel and he got into the hotel and was aggressive and using bad language.

“I told him he had to leave and he started to tell me to die, saying he doesn’t want me and the baby.”

The woman said the following day she went to work and the man followed her. The woman said she called gardaí and was subsequently brought to a woman’s refuge. The woman said on other occasions he punched her.

The judge granted the woman a protection order and set a full hearing for a later date.

Threats

Separately, a woman told the court her ex-husband threatened her while she was recovering in hospital from a car accident.

In a sworn statement to the court, the woman said she and her husband were married for a number of years before they divorced. They have one child together.

The woman said she was recently involved in a car accident and she emailed her husband looking for “some support”.

The woman said her ex-husband came to the hospital with his girlfriend and “threatened to break my jaw and every bone in my body”. She said her ex husband said he didn’t care if he went to prison. Taking her case on an ex-parte basis, the woman said there were other threats made towards her in the past.

The judge granted the woman a protection order and set a date for a full hearing, which the man is expected to attend next month.