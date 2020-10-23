Woman sent forward for trial accused of murdering man stabbed to death

A 38-year-old woman has been served with a book of evidence and was sent forward for trial accused of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a west Dublin suburb.

Garreth Kelly (39) died following an incident in the Brownsbarn Estate, in Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of February 25th.

The father of seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Mother of three Christina Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda station. She was remanded in custody after she appeared before Dublin District Court on February 26th charged with Mr Kelly’s murder.

She has been held in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) since that hearing.

Ms Anderson was medically unfit to face her next 17 scheduled appearances, but was able to appear via video-link on Friday.

The return for trial order could be made via the video-link under new legislation which also allows remote service of the book evidence.

Formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were issued for trial on indictment.

In her first appearance since February, Ms Anderson, dressed in grey jumper, confirmed she could hear and see the court.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny had served a book of book of evidence on Ms Anderson on Thursday, Judge Patricia McNamara heard. Another copy was handed over to her solicitor Michael Kelleher on Friday morning in court.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the DPP consented to Ms Anderson being returned for trial in custody.

Judge McNamara notified her that she must inform the prosecution within 14 days if she intends to use an alibi in her defence.

The judge agreed to grant the return for trial order and told Ms Anderson she was being sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court but a date has yet to be fixed for her next appearance.

It will take place, however, during the present court term which ends shortly before Christmas.

Legal aid was granted to the accused who thanked the judge at the end of the hearing.

An order was also made for copies of video interviews to be handed over to the defence.

Earlier, the district court was told it was a complex case: 140 statements had been taken and electronic evidence was obtained.

On April 1st, her solicitor had said her treating doctor had said “she is on the verge of being well”. The court had also heard she was anxious to appear in court. However, she has remained unfit to come to court since her first hearing.

On February 26th, Detective Sergeant Kenny had told the court Ms Anderson “made no reply” to the charge.