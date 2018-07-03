Woman held over alleged burglary at Joan Burton’s home

A 44-year-old woman of no fixed abode has been remanded in custody after being charged with a burglary at the home of former tánaiste Joan Burton in Dublin.

The alleged incident happened on the evening of Monday, June 2nd when the Labour deputy had gone out to give a talk at a community crime prevention meeting. However, she had to leave early after learning about the break-in.

A woman was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda station before being brought to appear before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Elaine Waters, who is of no fixed address, was charged with a burglary offence by allegedly trespassing at the Old Cabra Road on June 2nd with intent to commit theft.

The offence is contrary to Section 12 of the Theft and Fraud Act. The case was adjourned.

She was remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on Thursday.