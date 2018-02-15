Woman charged with causing serious harm to daughter is remanded

A woman charged with causing serious harm to her three year-old daughter, who has since died, has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

Emer Cannon (42) did not appear in person during the hearing at Bray District Court on Thursday.

She was charged with causing serious harm to a child under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Zoe Whitford (3) was placed on life-support in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin after emergency services were called to a family home at a house in Aubrey Grove, Shankill, south Dublin, at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

The child’s life-support was withdrawn on Tuesday morning and she was pronounced dead.

Ms Cannon was initially remanded a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday evening last.

On Thursday she was remanded in continuing custody by judge David Kennedy for a further two weeks.