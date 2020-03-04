Woman accused of fatally stabbing man ‘too unwell’ for court

A 38-year-old woman accused of the murder of a father-of-seven following a fatal knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last week was “too unwell” to face court on Wednesday.

Garreth Kelly (39) died following a stabbing in the Brownsbarn Estate, in Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of February 25th.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght but who had been living in Clondalkin, had engine trouble and had been trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He was believed to have been staying over with his partner in another house in the estate, which is a small cul de sac.

He he was working on the engine at about 7am when he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda station. She was remanded in custody after she appeared before Dublin District Court last Wednesday when she was charged with Mr Kelly’s murder.

She was due to appear again at the district court on Wednesday but could not attend. Her solicitor Michael Kelleher said there was a sick note and she was “too unwell” to be brought to court.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny said the investigation file was in preparation and he asked for a two-week adjournment.

Judge Daly remanded Ms Anderson in continuing custody in her absence to appear on March 18th.

Judge Daly repeated his order for medical and psychiatric assessments of Ms Anderson and for a separate psychiatric report to be prepared for court.