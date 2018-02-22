Woman (86) left in fear after home attacked by three men

Three men facing charges in connection with an incident in which an 86-year-old woman was left in fear in her home in Co Cavan will remain in custody until next month following a decision by a District Court judge.

David Tobin (24), of Cluain Aoibhinn, Swellan, Cavan; Patrick Delaney (19) of College Street, Cavan, and Mateusz Krolicki (23) from Castleford, Ballyconnell, are each charged with violent disorder, criminal damage and trespass at Carrickane, Cavan on February 14th last.

Mr Delaney faces a further charge of assaulting a male neighbour who came to the elderly woman’s aid.

Mr Krolicki is also charged with producing an article (baseball bat) capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute and assaulting a man anda woman who tried to help the resident.

The defendants appeared before Virginia District Court last Friday, where Judge Gerry Jones heard allegations that they smashed the pensioner’s garden ornaments, plant pots, kitchen and sitting room windows and back door.

At Cavan District Court on Thursday, Insp Niall McKiernan said the State was objecting to applications for bail.

Damien Rudden, for Mr Delaney, said he would reserve his position on the application. Brid Mimnagh, for Mr Tobin and Mr Krolicki, said Mr Tobin was also reserving his position, but proceeded with the Mr Krolicki’s application.

Outlining the reasons for the State’s objections to bail, Garda Cora Early said that the allegations related to a serious offence; that the injured party was in terror and alleged threats were made by Mr Krolicki against a witness while in custody.

Judge Denis McLoughlin said although the presumption of innocence rests with Mr Krolicki, he was obliged to deny the bail application. He remanded him in custody to March 3rd.