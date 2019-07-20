Woman (49) in court on drugs charges asks to be remanded in custody

A woman who appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the seizure of drugs in the Tallaght area of Dublin asked to be remanded in custody.

Denise Bergin (49) of Priorsgate, Tallaght, appeared before Dublin District Court charged with one count of possession of controlled drugs and one count of possession of controlled drugs for sale or supply.

Ms Bergin wore dark glasses and dabbed at her eyes with a tissue throughout the short hearing. The court was told she was not seeking bail, but wanted to be remanded in custody, until the next hearing.

Detective Garda Peter Ronan of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Unit told judge Michael P Coghlan that Ms Bergin had been arrested on Thursday last July 18th at 6.50pm and charged the following day, at Tallaght Garda Station. He said the Garda were objecting to bail.

Judge Coghlan granted the defendant legal aid and made an order that she receive whatever psychiatric and medical assistance she needs.

He adjourned the case until Friday next, June 26th.