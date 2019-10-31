Waste firm faces trial over death of man in workplace

A leading waste management firm is facing trial for breaking health and safety laws in connection with the death of a worker.

Key Waste Management, one of the country’s leading waste management groups, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

The firm, a major provider of the domestic wheelie bin and refuse bag waste collection services, faces prosecution following an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority.

It faces four charges under Section 8 of the Health, Safety and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

The waste business is accused of failing to provide a safe system of work, which was without risk to health.

It allegedly failed to safely manage work activities, specifically the operation of a Manitou Telehandler machine and the floor-picking of waste by pedestrian workers in processing waste in a sorting shed.

It is alleged the firm allowed Boguslaw Szbisty and another employee work alongside the telehandler when there were no control measures in place in the shed separating them from vehicles, on March 18th, 2016, at the firm’s premises at Greenhills Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

As consequence, it is alleged, Mr Szbisty suffered personal injury and died.

Book of evidence

Alison Fynes BL, for Key Waste Management, told Judge Anthony Halpin that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. There was consent to a six-week adjournment for a book of evidence to be completed.

The case will be heard in the Circuit Court.

A State solicitor also told Judge Halpin there was consent to the firm being sent forward to the Circuit Court on a signed plea, should that arise.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case until December 4th next for the book of evidence to be served. The company has not yet indicated how it will plead.