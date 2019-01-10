Two to face trial on charges of money laundering

Two alleged money-launderers are to face trial for converting more than €33,000 in criminal proceeds into foreign currencies to hide its origin.

Keegan Davidson (25) and Saoirse Daly (22) are alleged to have used a series of bureaux de change and post offices to convert thousands of euro into sterling and dollars in an effort to hide the source of the cash.

The pair were charged under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 and will face trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Davidson of St Mary’s Place, Dublin 7, is accused of seven counts of converting €23,551, which were the proceeds of crime, into sterling and dollars at the Fexco Bureau de Change in Swords, the International Currency Exchange at Dublin Airport and at the Blanchardstown and Hartstown post offices.

Converted to sterling

Mr Davidson is also accused of transferring €10,000 to Ms Daly on the same day while knowing, believing or being reckless that the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ms Daly of Whitestown Avenue, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, is accused of converting €9,801, the proceeds of crime, into sterling at the bureaux de change at Dublin Airport and in Swords. All the alleged offences occurred in September 2017.

The pair appeared at Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning where Judge Conal Gibbons sent them forward for trial before a judge and jury in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. They will appear again on February 1st, next.

Investigating garda Thomas Burke told the court Mr Davidson and Ms Daly were both on bail. There were required to hand over their passports and sign on twice a week at their local Garda stations.