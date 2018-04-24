Two remanded in custody over €250,000 drug seizure

Two men have been remanded in custody charged in connection with a €250,000 drug seizure in Swords, Co Dublin.

The two, Mariusz Szularek (33) and Lukasz Puksza (37), both appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court on Tuesday morning charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply, after they were arrested at two properties at Cian Lea and Aston Close during a Garda operation on Monday.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that when Mr Szularek was charged at Ballymun Garda station at 11.37pm on Monday, he replied: “Everything what I said,” after caution.

Mr Puksza made no reply after caution.

Solicitors representing the men said there was no application for bail.

Mr Szularek and Mr Puksza did not address the court during the brief hearing.

As there were no bail applications, the judge remanded both men in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on May 1st.