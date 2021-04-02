Two remanded in custody charged with attempted murder of teenage boy

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder of a teenage boy who was seriously injured in a gun attack in Dublin.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was treated in St James’s Hospital following a shooting on Eugene Street in the south inner city on February 24th last.

Four men in their 20s and a male juvenile were arrested on Wednesday morning and detained at a number of Garda stations in Dublin.

Stephen Mulvey (29) and Jamie Berry (25), both from Leo Fitzgerald House, Dublin 2, were charged on Thursday evening with attempted murder of the youth. The pair were held overnight at Kevin Street Garda station pending their appearance before Judge Bernadette Owens at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Mr Mulvey “made no reply to charge after caution”, Det Garda Mark Dennehy told the court.

Mr Berry also “made no reply” to charge, Det Garda Richard Pender said.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor said there was consent to his clients being remanded in custody for one week, but “there will be an application for bail in due course”.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard they were unemployed, and medical attention was directed for Mr Berry following a request from his solicitor.

Gardaí informed the court that the injured party was a juvenile, and Judge Owens said there were reporting restrictions in relation to the boy’s identity being published.

She noted from gardaí that there was no connection between the injured party and the defendants, and she said there was no prohibition on the two accused men being identified.

Judge Owens remanded them in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video-link next Friday morning.