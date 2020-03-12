Two men due in court over Limerick hammer assault
Suspects allegedly broke into two houses in city during early hours of Saturday morning
Two suspects were identified using CCTV from the area and the men were arrested at a house in Limerick on Tuesday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Two men are due to appear before Limerick District Court on Thursday charged in connection with a hammer assault during an aggravated burglary.
Gardai said they have arrested and charged two men in relation to an aggravated burglary and a burglary at two houses in Limerick City, last Saturday.
“Shortly before 4.30am, gardai from Henry Street received a report of a burglary at a house on Rossa Avenue. Two men had entered the house and stole a mobile phone, identification cards, a hammer and a bicycle. No person was injured during this incident,” a Garda spokesman said.
“Minutes later, gardai received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house off Mulgrave Street. Two men had entered the house, one of them armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and assaulted one of the occupants.”
Gardai said the two raiders stole jewellery and bankcards.
“The occupant of the house was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged,” said the spokesman.
Two suspects were later identified using CCTV from the area and the men were arrested at a house in Limerick on Tuesday.
”Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and have since been charged.”
”Both men are due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, 11th March at 10.30am,” said the spokesman.