Two men due in court over Limerick hammer assault

Two men are due to appear before Limerick District Court on Thursday charged in connection with a hammer assault during an aggravated burglary.

Gardai­ said they have arrested and charged two men in relation to an aggravated burglary and a burglary at two houses in Limerick City, last Saturday.

“Shortly before 4.30am, gardai from Henry Street received a report of a burglary at a house on Rossa Avenue. Two men had entered the house and stole a mobile phone, identification cards, a hammer and a bicycle. No person was injured during this incident,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Minutes later, gardai received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house off Mulgrave Street. Two men had entered the house, one of them armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and assaulted one of the occupants.”

Gardai said the two raiders stole jewellery and bankcards.

“The occupant of the house was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged,” said the spokesman.

Two suspects were later identified using CCTV from the area and the men were arrested at a house in Limerick on Tuesday.

”Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and have since been charged.”

”Both men are due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, 11th March at 10.30am,” said the spokesman.