Two men charged with murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly

Two men were remanded in custody on Wednesday after they were accused of the murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly in Dublin in 2012.

Kenneth Donoghue (43), with an address at Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and Darren Murphy (48), with an address at Rory O’Connor House, Dublin 1, were charged with murdering Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin’s northside, on December 4th, 2012.

They also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol with intent to endanger life.

Kelly (65), a father of nine, was shot a number of times in the chest as he walked towards his home.

The two men were arrested on Wednesday and taken to Raheny Garda station where they were charged.

Garda Donal O’Shea gave evidence of arrest charge and caution before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court.

Mr Donoghue was remanded in custody and will face his next hearing on May 14th at Cloverhill District Court.

Mr Murphy appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy during the evening sitting of the district court. Det Garda Basil Grimes told the court Mr Murphy replied, “I’ve nothing to say,” when the charges were put to him.

The accused was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 15th next.

In 2015 Sean Connolly, then aged 35, of Bernard Curtis House, Bluebell, Dublin was jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Kelly.