Two men charged over incident involving garda and moving car

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a garda being dragged down a street in Dublin while hanging out the window of a moving car.

Jonathan Coelho (28), with an address in Duleek, Co Meath, and Federico Carvalho (29), with an address on the South Circular Road in Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday.

Mr Coelho is charged with endangerment and Mr Carvalho is charged with assault.

Garda Wayne Carey told the court that Mr Coelho was under observation by gardaí at 11.30pm on Wednesday in Dublin city centre when he got into his Chevrolet car on Harcourt Street and was followed.

Garda Carey said gardaí activated their lights and sirens on Cuffe Street and Mr Coelho, who was driving the vehicle, failed to stop. Mr Carvalho was a passenger, the court heard.

Mr Coelho drove at speed before performing a 360-degree turn on Aungier Street. He then broke a red light and drove on towards Kevin Street, Garda Carey said. He said Mr Coelho went on towards St Luke’s Avenue before he performed a U-turn, drove back down the road and then crashed.

Garda Carey said gardaí approached the vehicle but Mr Coelho failed to open the door. He said gardaí then tried to gain entry to the vehicle but Mr Coelho reversed away at speed.

Assaulted

Garda Carey said Garda Conor Murray, who was situated at the passenger door, was dragged in through the window and assaulted while his legs were hanging out of the window.

He said Garda Murray was dragged at speed for approximately 200m before the vehicle stopped and Garda Murray was kicked from the car.

Garda Carey said Garda Murray also claims he was punched in the head and body. Garda Murray was not present in court but Garda Carey said he had spent time in hospital due to his injuries.

Garda Carey said Mr Coelho fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle a short time later and taking off on foot. He was apprehended by Garda Carey on Meath Street. He said Mr Coelho had a cut on his face and he was covered in blood.

Mr Coelho admitted seeing Garda Murray and that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, Garda Carey said.

“He’s claiming that his accelerator got stuck,” the officer told the court.

He said Mr Coelho claims to have been in the State for a few months and that he left his native Brazil at a young age. Garda Carey said Mr Coelho has an Italian passport but gardaí believe he also has a Brazilian passport.

Passport

Gardaí are trying to verify the Italian passport but Mr Coelho’s social media indicates he lives in Brazil despite telling gardaí he has lived in Ireland for the last few months, the court heard.

Garda Carey said Mr Coleho had no previous convictions in any other jurisdiction, is not in employment and has no family in Ireland.

He said Garda Murray was “fairly lucky” with the injuries he sustained, which were mostly cuts and bruises. He also said gardaí understand that Mr Coelho is “not welcome” at any of the addresses he gave in Co Meath.

Garda Fran Kennedy told the court that Mr Carvalho was the front seat passenger of the vehicle. He said gardaí were checking his passport and he has been living in Ireland for the last six months and is in employment. He has no previous convictions. Solicitor Michael French said Mr Carvalho is denying the allegation of assault.

Judge Treasa Kelly consented to bail for Mr Carvalho on his own bond of €200 with an independent surety of €750, €250 of which is to be lodged in cash. She did not grant bail for Mr Coelho on the basis that he is a “potential flight risk”.

The two men are due to appear before Cloverhill District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on August 9th.