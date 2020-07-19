Two men charged over €55k cocaine seizure in Cork

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a €55,000 drugs seizure by undercover gardaí in an intelligence led operation in a Cork suburb over the weekend.

Brian O’Hanlon (42) and Arthur Ward (47) were brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday afternoon following the seizure by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit on Friday evening.

Mr O’Hanlon of Maple Lawn, Ballincollig was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the car park of the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig on July 17th.

Mr Ward of Caislean Close, Ballincollig was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at his home at Caislean Close, Ballincollig, also on July 17th.

Det Garda Declan Keane of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr O’Hanlon and said that Mr O’Hanlon made no reply to the charges.

Inspector Pat Murphy said that gardai were objecting to bail for Mr O’Hanlon but Mr O’Hanlon’s solicitor, Eddie Burke said that his client was not making any application for bail.

Judge John King noted that Mr O’Hanlon was not seeking bail and he remanded him in custody to appear again by video link at Cork District Court on July 22nd for the DPP’s directions.

Judge King also granted Mr O’Hanlon free legal aid after hearing from Mr Burke that his client was not working as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and was in receipt of the Covid-19 payment.

He also ordered that Mr O’Hanlon be given appropriate medical attention while on remand after being informed by Mr Burke that his client currently has a medical condition that needs medication.

Det Garda Liam Finn of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit then gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Ward and told the court that Mr Ward made no reply to the charges.

He said gardai had no objection to Mr Ward being remanded on bail with conditions and Mr Ward’s solicitor, Daithi O Donnabhain said his client was agreeable to the conditions being sought by gardaí.

Judge King remanded Mr Ward on his bond of €500 to appear again at Cork District Court on July 22nd for the DPP’s directions as he specified the bail conditions being sought by gardaí to Mr Ward.

He ordered Mr Ward to reside at his home at Caislean Close in Ballincollig and to notify gardaí of any change of address while he also ordered him to abide by an 11pm to 6am curfew at his home.

He also ordered Mr Ward to sign on daily at Gurranebraher Garda Station between 9am and 9pm and ordered him to surrender his passport and not apply for any replacement travel documents.

And he also ordered Mr Ward to supply gardaí with a mobile phone number and to keep the phone charged and in credit so he can be contacted by Gardaí 24 hours a day, seven days a week.