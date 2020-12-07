Two brothers charged with murder of Michael Mulvey

Two brothers have been remanded in custody after they were charged the murder of a man who was found dead in his home in Dublin almost two weeks after he suffered a serious injury.

Builder Michael “Mick” Mulvey (55), who lived in the Darling Estate, in Cabra, was found dead on November 27th.

He had been injured while walking home at about 5.30pm on November 14th last year.

Following results of a postmortem examination, gardaí opened a murder investigation.

Brothers Ian and Daniel Connaghan, were arrested on Sunday evening at their homes, both located at Ashington Rise, Cabra in Dublin.

They were brought to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged with murdering Mr Mulvey at Navan Road, Dublin.

They were held overnight and appeared separately before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Monday.

Det Sgt Maeve Ward told Judge McHugh that pipe-fitter Ian Connaghan (31), “made no reply” when charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Det Garda Ian O’Keeffe said unemployed 41-year-old Daniel Connaghan, also made no reply when he was charged.

Judge McHugh remanded the two men in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.