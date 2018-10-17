Tipperary hurler Cathal Barrett found guilty of assaulting barman

Tipperary all-star hurler Cathal Barrett has been found guilty of assaulting a barman after he had been drinking following a club match last year.

Mr Barrett (25) of Beakstown, Holycross, Co Tipperary, will be sentenced next month after Judge Elizabeth MacGrath found the facts proven in case against him.

The defender had denied the charge.

His brother, Brian Barrett (31), pleaded guilty to assaulting a barman at Hayes’s Hotel in Thurles on the night of May 27th, 2017, causing him harm, and will also be sentenced next month.

Thurles District Court heard that Brian Barrett headbutted Dylan Kerr, who was sitting on a stool at the bar waiting for a lift home after work, and Cathal Barrett then grabbed him around the neck with his arm.

Cathal Barrett said he was trying to “restrain” Mr Kerr as he thought he was moving towards his brother after the headbutt.

The former young hurler of the year and All-Ireland winner in 2016 told gardaí­ he had four pints of Guinness in Holycross with his team mates after a club game. They then went to Thurles and he had eight vodkas.

“I have no doubt that the level of alcohol consumed on the night had quite a bearing on the situation,” Judge MacGrath said.

Judge MacGrath said there was no evidence Dylan Kerr acted in any way aggressively and said she was satisfied Cathal Barrett’s actions were “reckless”. She refused to accept the defence that he was protecting his brother.

She adjourned the case until November 6th.