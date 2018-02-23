Teens face trial following spate of muggings in Galway

Three teenage boys have been sent forward for trial charged in connection a spate of armed muggings which occurred at or near student accommodation in Galway city last September.

The trio, who are aged between 15 and 16, are jointly charged with five counts of separately robbing three young women and two young men. They allegedly stole mobile phones, wallets and cash within a one-hour period in the Gort na Coiribe, Dun na Coiribe and Castlelawn Heights areas of the city on Sunday night, September 3rd last year.

One of the youths faces additional charges of producing a knife and causing injury to the throat of one of the victims at Gort na Coiribe on the same night. He is further charged with assaulting the same victim, causing him harm.

Judge Mary Fahy sent all three forward for trial to the next sittings of Galway Circuit Criminal Court in April.