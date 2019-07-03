Teenager to appear in Waterford court over 2018 fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening at 9pm charged in connection with a fatal stabbing which occurred at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford, on Thursday July 26th, 2018.

At about 3.40am on that day gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel where a 25-year-old man was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound. He was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died a short time later.

At the time investigating officers set up an incident room and the then 17-year-old was subsequently arrested.