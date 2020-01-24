Teenager charged with murder of student stabbed at Cork house party

A teenager was remanded in detention on Friday night after he was charged with the murder of a 20-year-old student who died after being stabbed in Cork last week.

The 17-year-old teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Friday night. He was charged with the murder of Cameron Blair at Bandon Road on January 16th.

A second year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, Mr Blair died at Cork University Hospital after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road.

Det Garda Rory O’Connell of Togher Garda station gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. He told the court he arrested the accused in the presence of his aunt and his solicitor outside Togher Garda station. He said the accused made no reply to the charge following his arrest shortly after 8pm.

Det Insp Danny Coholan applied for a remand in detention to Oberstown Detention Campus in Co Dublin and confirmed to Judge Olann Kelleher that a place was available for him in the centre.

He said gardaí were seeking to have the accused remanded in detention to appear again at the juvenile sitting of Cork District Court on January 31st. Judge Kelleher remanded him to that date.

Solicitor Eddie Burke pointed out his client could not apply for bail in the District Court on a murder charge so he was consenting to the remand. He asked that his client receive all appropriate medical attention while in Oberstown.

Mr Burke said his client was neither a student nor working and in effect had no income. He applied for free legal aid which Judge Kelleher granted after remanding him in detention.

The accused, who wore a black quilted jacket and black jeans, did not speak during the two minute hearing which was attended by several gardaí as well as five members of the accused’s family.