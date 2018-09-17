Teenager charged with murder of Italian man in Offaly last year

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Italian man in Co Offaly last year.

Alexander Whelan (18) of Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry is charged with the murder of Bruno Rolandi at Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry on November 19th 2017.

A sitting of Tullamore District Court heard the defendant made no reply when charged with murder at 9.05am on Monday.

Judge Catherine Staines granted legal aid and remanded the defendant in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, September 20th