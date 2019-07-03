Teenager charged with murder at special sitting of Waterford court

An 18-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court in connection with a fatal stabbing last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co Laois, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jack Power in Dunmore East.

Mr Power, a fisherman from Brownstown in Dunmore East, was found with a stab wound at Shanakiel in Dunmore East in the early hours of July 26th last year.

He was brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he died a short time later.

At Waterford District Court on Wednesday evening, Detective Sergeant Donal Donoghue gave evidence of Mr Kerrie’s arrest, charge and caution.

The accused, who the court heard turned 18 on July 1st and is being tried as an adult, was formally arrested in Portarlington, Co Laois on Wednesday afternoon. He made no reply to the charge.

Mr Kerrie appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and navy trousers.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday, July 9th, at 10.30am.

Mr Kerrie was granted free legal aid and Judge Staunton recommended he receive all medical attention deemed necessary.