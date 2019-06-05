Teen charged over fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui to seek bail

A 16-year-old boy who has been remanded in custody charged with murder in a south Dublin park will seek bail next week, a court has heard.

Azzam Raguragui (18), who was due to sit his Leaving Certificate this summer, was fatally stabbed during a row at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10th.

Last week a 16-year-old boy was charged with his murder.

The accused was remanded in custody at the Oberstown detention centre on May 29th after his first hearing in the Dublin Children’s Court.

The south Dublin boy, who cannot be named because of his age, faced his second appearance at the same court on Wednesday.

The boy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was accompanied to court by his father and remained silent during the proceedings.

His solicitor Jonathan Dunphy told Judge Conal Gibbons the boy was still in custody but he added that the teen’s mother had completed an affidavit for the purpose of a bail application in the High Court next Tuesday.

Judge Gibbons said that due to the nature of the charge, he had no jurisdiction in relation to bail.

Detective Sergeant John White said the most suitable option would be for a two-week remand in custody.

Judge Gibbons agreed to make that order but said the High Court could intervene in the meantime.

The boy will face his next hearing at the Children’s Court on June 19th.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant White had told the court, “He made no reply to the charge after caution and was given a true copy of the charge sheet in the presence of his father.”