Taxi driver who stole from passengers fails in appeal against losing licence

A Dublin taxi driver who stole thousands of euro from passengers after taking their bank cards has failed in a legal bid to get his public service vehicle licence restored.

Patrick Lyons (45) of Ventry Road, Cabra, was convicted earlier this month of stealing approximately €4,300 from passengers and given a two and a half year suspended sentence.

He had lodged an appeal against the revocation of his taxi licence by the Garda Carriage Office, which came before Dublin District Court on Monday.

Lyons told the hearing he had been blamed after a botched drug deal and had to pay up. He said he was heavily abusing cocaine and alcohol at the time.

At times on the verge of tears, he begged Judge Michael Coghlan for another chance, insisting he had changed. “I should not have done what I done, I know that”,” he said.

Refusing the application, Judge Coghlan said a taxi licence was privilege not a right.

The public would be placed in danger given Lyons’s background and his friendship with “undesirable elements”, he ruled.