Substantive file on murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan nearing completion

More than 200 statements have been taken and 250 exhibits have been gathered as part of the investigation into the murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan, Harristown District Court has heard.

Details of the investigation were outlined at the Co Roscommon court on Friday by Sgt Paddy McGirl, who said he was confident the book of evidence would be completed within two weeks. The file in the case includes 70 CCTV exhibits and the contents of 10 electronic devices, he said.

Stephen Silver (43), of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, is charged with murdering Det Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17th last and was due to appear before the court by video link on Friday.

However, defence solicitor Marina Moran said the accused was still receiving treatment at the Central Mental Hospital. It is the fifth time Mr Silver has been deemed unfit to appear before the court by video link.

Sgt McGirl told Judge Deirdre Gearty that the “substantive” file on the investigation was nearing completion.

“In addition, the gardaí are making enquiries with a witness in Australia as well, so there are a number of reports outstanding and we are expecting to be in receipt of those reports this week so I would expect that the file will be completed within two weeks,” he said.

An application for Mr Silver to be remanded in custody to appear before the court by video link on September 4th was granted by Judge Gearty.