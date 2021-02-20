Solicitor in court accused of attacking and injuring former colleague

A criminal defence solicitor has appeared in court accused of attacking and injuring a former colleague during an incident in Dublin city-centre.

Cahir O’Higgins (46), whose practice Cahir O’Higgins & Company Solicitors is based at Dublin’s Parkgate Street, was arrested on Friday and charged at the Bridewell Garda station.

He was held overnight and brought to appear before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Mr O’Higgins did not address the court during the brief hearing. He spoke only to his own solicitor, but there has been no indication of how he intends to plead.

Legal professionals had to be asked to leave the courtroom after numbers went over the Covid-19 limit of 21 people.

Detective Garda Niall Cadden gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that Mr O’Higgins was arrested for the purpose of charge at 3.56am on Friday. He was cautioned and charged just over 10 minutes later. “He made no reply to charge after caution,” Detective Garda Cadden said.

There was no objection to bail.

He is charged with assault causing harm to solicitor Stephen O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay, Dublin 1 on February 11th last.

The offence is contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said bail terms had been agreed and the handwritten list of conditions were given to the judge.

Judge McNamara remanded Mr O’Higgins on bail in his own bond of €300, but a cash lodgement was not required.

She asked his solicitor if he wanted the bail terms to be read out, but Mr Quigley replied: “It would be my preference if they are not read out”.

Judge McNamara remarked that there was nothing particular in the bail terms, but she added that the accused knew what they were.

Detective Garda Cadden said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were not available yet. The defence consented to his request for a seven-week adjournment.

Judge McNamara ordered Mr O’Higgins to appear again at the district court on April 19th.

The solicitor signed his bail bond and was released minutes later.