Solicitor facing circuit court trial over alleged assault on former colleague

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided that a criminal defence solicitor should be tried in the circuit court for allegedly attacking a former colleague.

Cahir O’Higgins (46), whose practice is based on Dublin’s Parkgate Street, has been charged with assault causing harm to Stephen O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay in the city on February 11th.

He was granted €300 bail at Dublin District Court with conditions in February.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told the DPP had directed “trial on indictment”, meaning the case should be sent forward to the circuit court which can, on conviction, impose lengthier sentences.

A State solicitor applied for a six-week adjournment of the case.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr O’Higgins, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, on continuing bail. He was ordered to appear again at the district court on June 4th to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Mr O’Higgins was highest paid legal aid solicitor in the country in 2017 and has over the past decade been among the top earners from the scheme.

Mr O’Mahony had worked at the accused’s firm for several years, but last year established his own practice in Dublin.