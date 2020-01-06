Shipping firm faces charges over Dublin Port death

A shipping company faces trial accused of breaking health and safety laws following the death of a father-of-two in an incident at Dublin Port.

James Byrne, who was in his late 30s and from Lucan, Co Dublin, was pronounced dead at the Mater Hospital after the incident on June 6th, 2018.

An investigation was carried out by the Health and Safety Authority.

The Doyle Shipping Group Unlimited, otherwise known as the Doyle Shipping Group, with an address at Ocean Pier, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, was served with a summons alleging a number of health and safety failings.

When the case came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment meaning it will be dealt with in the Circuit Court.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case for six weeks for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The firm, which has not yet indicated how it will plead, faced five charges under Section 77 of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act.

It has been accused of failing to conduct work activities, specifically the dismantling of a steel hopper at the McKearns Yard, at Ocean Pier, in a way to ensure the safety of employees, which necessitated that an employee worked in a danger zone at the base of stanchions which allegedly had no support in place to prevent them toppling in an uncontrolled manner.

The firm also faced a charge for failing to provide systems of work that were planned, performed, maintained and revised to be, so far as reasonably practicable, without risk.

It was alleged that as a consequence, Mr Byrne suffered personal injury and died.

The fifth charge was for failing to identify hazards associated with the dismantling work, failing to assess the risks presented, or to be in possession of a written risk assessment.