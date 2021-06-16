Sex offender allegedly breached bail by going on Tinder

Gardaí are seeking directions from the DPP in relation to the case of a convicted sex offender who faces a charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act after he allegedly registered with a dating app under a different name.

When Ian Horgan (37) appeared before Macroom District Court in Co Cork, on Wednesday, Judge James McNulty was told that gardaí hope to have a file completed for the DPP within the next two weeks.

Mr Horgan, who had an address at the Hermitage in Macroom but is now living in Limerick, was arrested on June 3th after he allegedly registered on the Tinder dating app under the name Cian.

At a previous hearing at Bandon District Court, Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy said Mr Horgan made no reply when the charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act was put to him after caution. He said Mr Horgan allegedly used an assumed name on the dating app. “He failed to notify gardaí­ of his use of this name.”

Det Sgt Mulcahy said Mr Horgan was subject to the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period.

Judge McNulty remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in Bandon District Court on June 30th.

Gardaí had no objection to bail in the case once Mr Horgan agreed to adhere to strict bail conditions. He must also be contactable on his mobile phone and not use social media sites either under his own name or an alias.

Free legal aid was previously granted as Mr Horgan is unemployed.