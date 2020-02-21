Serving fireman charged with possessing cocaine at Tipperary fire station

A serving Tipperary fireman appeared in court on Friday, charged with possessing almost €80,000 worth of cocaine at Nenagh Fire Station, for sale or supply.

Michael Morgan, (40), with an address at Cluain Muillean, Nenagh, was charged with possessing cocaine, with a €78,000 Street value, at the Tipperary Fire Service headquarters, where he was serving as a firefighter, on January 17th, 2018.

A two-year investigation resulted in gardaí arresting and charging both Mr Morgan, and a co-accused, John Walsh, (33), with an address at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, at Nenagh Garda station on Thursday.

Detective Garda Andrew O’Loughlin, attached to the Tipperary divisional drug unit, told Nenagh District Court he arrested the two accused men at their home addresses, on February 20th.

Sergeant Michael Keating informed the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that both accused face a trial on indictment on all charges.

Mr Morgan and Mr Walsh each face charges of possessing cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and, possessing cocaine for their own use, contrary to Section 3 of the Act.

They are each also charged with possessing cocaine worth more than €13,000, contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, which carries a mandatory minimum ten-year jail sentence.

Detective O’Loughlin said each accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Mr Morgan’s solicitor, David Byrnes, told the court he anticipated he would make an application for legal aid at a later date.

Sergeant Keating said gardaí were not objecting to bail, provided both accused adhere to a number of conditions.

Both accused consented to conditions imposed by the court including that they both reside at their home addresses and that they each sign on three times a week at Nenagh Garda station. Neither of the accused spoke during the hearing.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded the two accused men on bail, on their own bonds of €500, to appear before Nenagh District Court again for DPP directions and the service of a Book of Evidence, on April 17th, 2020.