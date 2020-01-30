Sailors ordered to jail for two months over drunken incident

A yacht captain and his shipmate have been given two-month jail sentences for being drunk while erratically sailing a pleasure boat at Dublin Port.

Dublin Fire Brigade, a tugboat, a RNLI lifeboat, and gardaí had to get involved in the incident on the Liffey and the port’s shipping lane early in the morning of June 1st 2017.

The sailors on a small 26-foot quarter tonne pleasure craft named the Peja refused to get out of the shipping lane and delayed the approach of the Corinthian, a 90-metre 4,000 tonne cruise liner, Dublin District Court heard.

Ronan Stephens (42), of Captains Road, Crumlin, leaving court. Photograph: Collins Courts

On Thursday, Judge John Hughes imposed sentences of three months, with the final month suspended in each case, and both were fined €1,000.

The Peja’s owner and yacht club member Brian Stacey (46) of Derry Drive, Crumlin and co-defendant Ronan Stephens (42), a former motorbike racer from Captain’s Road in Crumlin, were also ordered to complete alcohol awareness courses within six months.

However, they were released after they immediately lodged an appeal.

The court heard gardaí brought out on the water to help deal with the situation were told to f*** off. The yacht skipper insisted it was his “God-given right” to sail on the Liffey while his co-accused stripped off when he made landfall at Sir John Rogerson Quay where he was arrested naked.

They were found guilty of offences under the Maritime Safety Act. The pleasure boat was seized and destroyed.