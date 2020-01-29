Road traffic prosecution against Conor McGregor struck out

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been spared prosecution for motoring offences in Dublin.

He had been summoned by gardaí to appear at Dublin District Court on Wednesday. However, the 31-year-old did not attend and his case was struck out.

The ex-two weight champion, who won his UFC comeback fight earlier this month in Las Vegas, faced Road Traffic Act offences.

He had been accused of allegedly driving a ‘192-reg car without a licence or insurance and failing to produce a licence or insurance or motor tax to gardaí within 10 days, on August 23rd last at Old County Road in Crumlin.

His solicitor Rory Staines told Judge John O’Leary he was aware an application would be made. The prosecuting Garda Anthony Byrne asked for a strike out.

“Documents were produced before court this morning,” he explained.

Judge O’Leary noted McGregor’s documents were “in order” and struck out the prosecution.

In November, McGregor avoided a jail sentence but he was convicted and fined €1,000 for an unprovoked attack on a man in a Dublin pub.

Desmond Keogh, who was in his 50s from south west Dublin, had been at the Marble Arch Pub, Benbulben Road, in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on April 6th last year when he was punched.

The fighter pleaded guilty and apologised at Dublin District Court on November 1st last.