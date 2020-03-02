Ranelagh pub admits breaking smoking area regulations

A popular Dublin pub has been given a chance to avoid a conviction after admitting it broke smoking area regulations.

Humphreys, located at 79-81 in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court after it was prosecuted by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Solicitor Fiona McNulty, for the HSE, said the prosecution was for tobacco related offences.

HSE inspector Padraic Gorby told Judge Anthony Halpin he inspected the pub on October 24th last.

The rear was divided into two sections, he said. He also furnished the court with diagrams.

One was the smoking area surrounded by three walls and covered by perspex.

The second area that came to his attention had three walls and a retractable canopy that covered the entire courtyard.

There were 12 patrons there smoking, he said.

He spoke to the manager to advise him of his findings and told him to desist in allowing customers smoke in the areas until necessary alterations were carried out.

He agreed with Ms McNulty that the work has been completed and the retractable canopy will not be within 8½ feet from the perimeter.

The perspex roof of the smoking area was divided into two sections.

He was satisfied the pub was now compliant with smoking laws.

It had no prior convictions.

The pub’s solicitor said it was a long established premises, it had co-operated with the HSE and matters were now in order.

Judge Halpin said he will spare the pub a conviction and apply the Probation of Offenders Act if it donated €200 to charity and paid €615 toward prosecution costs. The case was adjourned until April 6th next.