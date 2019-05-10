Pensioner charged over €2.5m cocaine and cannabis haul

An English pensioner has been refused bail after he was charged over a seizure of €2.5m worth of drugs and two hand grenades at a house in Gormanston, Co Meath.

Ronald Gordon (70), with an address at Gaywood Avenue, Kirkby, Liverpool, in England was arrested on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court on Friday evening.

He was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at a house in Sarsfieldstown, Gormanston, on May 8th, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Ballymun Drugs Unit Garda Brian Fahy told Judge Malone that Mr Gordon “made no reply when charged”. He said the defendant had been detained at Ashbourne Garda station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

The pensioner, a cancer sufferer, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for four hours and later brought back to the Garda station where he was charged on Friday.

Objecting to bail, Garda Fahy said it was alleged €2.5m worth of cannabis and cocaine along with “two potential hand grenades” were seized during a search of a house rented by Mr Gordon.

He said the man was from Liverpool, had no ties to this jurisdiction and over the last number of weeks had flown in and out of the country.

He came back into the jurisdiction on Wednesday, Garda Fahy alleged.

There will be further charges, he told the court in response to a defence submission that the existing charges were premature.

He agreed with defence solicitor Michael French that the accused suffered from serious illness.

Mr French said medical documentation in the house verified his client suffered from cancer of the back and he had recently had a tumour removed.

The solicitor said Mr Gordon denied all knowledge of the drugs and Garda Fahy replied that inquiries were ongoing.

Judge Grainne Malone refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 17th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained. She agreed to direct medical attention and granted legal aid.