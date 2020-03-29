Man who allegedly spat at garda and said he had coronavirus due in Cork court

A man is due to appear before a special court sitting in Cork this afternoon after allegedly spitting at a garda and saying he had coronavirus.

Gardaí in Togher attended a domestic incident at Deanrock Estate, Togher in the early hours of this morning.

According to gardaí, at approximately 2.30am, a 19-year-old was leaving his home and became aggressive with gardaí. He “spat at a member in the face and proceeded to advise the member he had coronavirus”, gardaí said.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda station where he has been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court at 12.30pm.

More to follow . . .