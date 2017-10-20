Man to stand trial over Sharon Ní Bheoláin harassment

A Dublin man is to stand trial accused of harassment of RTE newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin as well as child porn offences.

Conor O’Hara (40) from Heather Walk, Portmarnock, Dublin was charged on Friday morning with three offences.

He is accused of harassment of the Six One news co-anchor at various locations within the State from October 20th 2013 until February 16th 2014.

He also has two other charges for possessing child pornography in text communications and images over the same time period.

He is to face “trial on indictment” and was remanded on bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

On Friday he appeared at Dublin District Court before Judge Michael Walsh, who was told the man was arrested and charged by gardai at Infirmary Road.

Judge Walsh heard that “in reply to the charge after caution the accused had nothing to say and was handed a copy of the three charges”.

Judge Walsh was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that Mr O’Hara is to face trial on indictment. The DPP will also accept a “signed plea of guilty in the district court and be sent forward for sentence” if that arises. However, he has not yet indicated how he will plead.

There was no Garda objection to bail subject to him residing at his present address and having no contact with anyone involved in the investigation.

Judge Walsh remanded him on bail in his own bond of €1,000 to appear on December 1st when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

The defendant, dressed in a grey jumper, black trousers, a pink shirt and black shoes, was warned by the judge that he must commit no offence, be of good behaviour, reside at his address and in the event of any change gardai had to be notified, and have no contact “directly or indirectly” with the injured party or others involved in the investigation.

“Are you going to give me an undertaking to do that?” Judge Walsh asked. Mr O’Hara replied, “Yes, your honour”..

Legal aid was granted after defence solicitor Philip Hannon furnished the court with a statement of his client’s means.