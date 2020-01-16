Man to appear in court tonight charged in connection with Rose Hanrahan murder

A man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Thursday night, charged in connection with the murder of 78-year old widow Rose Hanrahan.

Ms Hanrahan, who lived alone, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick, was found dead by relatives in her home, on December 15th, 2017.

Gardaí confirmed on Thursday evening in a statement that a suspect, aged 45, who was arrested by Police in the UK last July, will appear before the court at 9pm.

The man, described by gardaí as a Romanian national, was extradited from the UK today and arrested by gardaí when he came off a flight at Dublin Airport earlier on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said earlier: “Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a 45-year-old male Romanian National on suspicion of the murder of Rose Hanrahan.

“On today’s date, Thursday 16th January, 2020, Gardaí­ in Limerick investigating the murder of 78-year-old Rose Hanrahan on the 14th - 15th December, 2017 have extradited a 45-year-old male Romanian from the United Kingdom.

“He was arrested for the murder of Rose Hanrahan at approximately 4pm at Dublin Airport and is currently being transported to Henry Street Garda Station.”

The investigation into Ms Hanrahan’s murder was co-ordinated from an Incident Room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station for the past two years with investigating gardaí liaising with counterparts in Europol and Interpol.

The investigation identified a 45-year-old male from Romania as the sole suspect for Ms Hanrahan’s murder, gardaí said.

In January 2019, a Garda investigation file was forwarded to the State Solicitor for transmission to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP); “directions were received to charge this male for the murder of Rose Hanrahan”, a Garda spokeswoman said.

“Investigating Gardaí­ obtained a European Arrest Warrant before the High Court, details of which were circulated through Interpol to the UK authorities. This EAW was executed by Sussex Police in July 2019.”

“The male appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on 2nd January 2020, where his extradition was finally ordered on this European Arrest Warrant.”

Investigating gardaí and Family Liaison Officers had informed Ms Hanrahan’s family of the extradition proceedings.

“The family have also been informed at every stage of this investigation,” said the spokeswoman.