Man remanded in custody in relation to attack on sex workers

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with an attack on sex workers in Roscommon town last October.

Samuel Pop of Charnwood Court Clonsilla, Dublin 15, appeared before Harristown District Court on Friday morning.

Judge James Faughnan heard that a bail application by Mr Pop is currently adjourned before the High Court, and that an application for legal aid and details of a statement of means was struck out due to “incomplete instructions”.

Judge Faughnan remanded Pop in custody until next Friday’s sitting of the court.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to the incident.

Ioan Galben (37) with an address at Warrenstown Park, Blanchardstown, and Andre Tiganasu (33) of Garryknock, Carpenstown, Castleknock, were both remanded in custody when they appeared before Harristown District Court before Christmas.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on January 17th.

Each of the three men is charged with theft under Section 14 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offenses Act 2001 and with the possession of an offensive weapon contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 at a property in Roscommon town on October 28th last year.