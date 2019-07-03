Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Limerick boxer

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Irish boxing champion Kevin Sheehy in a hit-and-run incident in Limerick last Monday.

Mr Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle at Hyde Road on the south side Limerick city. His body was discovered lying in the road at about 4.40am on Monday.

Kevin Sheehy died after he was knocked down in the early hours of July 1st. Photograph: Ken Moore/Pa Wire

Logan Jackso (29), and with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, England, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with the boxer’s murder.

Mr Logan, who has a prosthetic foot, did not say anything when gardaí charged him with the murder, the court heard.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan, of Roxboro Road Garda station, told the court he arrested Mr Jackson at the Garda station at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

Detective Garda Whelan told the court he formally charged Mr Jackson at 8.36pm and that the accused “made no reply” after he was cautioned.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, said he had no questions for the court about his client’s arrest, charge, and caution.

The court granted an application by Mr Barry for free legal aid.

Mr Jackson wore a grey trousers and black hooded top in court and did not speak during the hearing, which lasted less than 90 seconds.

There were up to 30 plainclothes and uniformed gardaí inside the courtroom where the brief hearing took place.

The room was packed with members of the public including members of Mr Sheehy’s family, including his father Kevin Sheehy snr, and other supporters.

There was a brief outburst at the end of the hearing when some women jeered at the accused.

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded Mr Jackson in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 9th.

A large group of people stood outside the entrance to the prison, which is located beside the court house, after the hearing ended

Kevin Sheehy was a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, Limerick, and was considered by his coaches to be a future Olympian. He was also due to become a father for the first time later this month.