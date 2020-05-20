Man remanded in custody charged with Daithí Douglas murder

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas in a shooting Dublin four years ago.

The 55-year-old was fatally wounded after he was shot six times in front of his daughter while working at his partner’s shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of July 1st, 2016.

Douglas, from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin, was taken to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lee Canavan (31) who is of no fixed address, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Wednesday. He was charged with murder of Mr Douglas and also criminal damage to a car three days later at Strand Road, Sandymount, in Dublin.

On Tuesday, he was extradited from the United Kingdom on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and arrested upon his arrival at Baldonnell Aerodrome.

Det Garda Mark Kelly told Judge Hughes that the accused was taken to Kevin Street in station in Dublin. His reply to the charges was “no comment”.

There was an application for a remand in custody.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she anticipated that the book of evidence will be ready to be served next Wednesday. She asked the court to direct that he will be held on remand at Mountjoy Prison instead of Portlaoise Prison.

Det Garda Kelly had the same application and said security arrangements were in place.

Judge Hughes agreed to the request and to direct medical attention for the accused in custody. Mr Canavan’s solicitor said he had been receiving treatment for tumours.

Mr Canavan, dressed in a navy tracksuit and wearing a face-mask, did not address the court.

Ms Horan also said the case will be sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

Judge Hughes granted legal aid after hearing the accused was unemployed and has no means. He remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Three men have already been jailed by the the Special Criminal Court for their roles in the killing.

“Fat” Freddy Thompson, 38, of Loreto Road, Maryland, in Dublin, was charged with the murder of Mr Douglas. In August 2018, he was convicted and sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

Getaway driver Gareth Brophy (25), with an address at Reuben Walk in Dublin pleaded guilty last December to helping facilitate the murder. In January he was handed a 10-year sentence.

In November 2018, Nathan Foley, then aged 22, of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of Mr Douglas. He was jailed for six years.