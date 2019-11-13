Man in court over Drogheda cocaine and cannabis seizures

A man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Drogheda Co Louth on Monday.

Karl Dennis (29), of Elmwood Close, Termonabbey, Drogheda, Co Louth, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to another at Donor Business Park in Drogheda on November 11th.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply to another at Elmwood Close, Termonbarry.

Det Garda Karl Mannion gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Dennis, who he said made no reply. He said gardaí were objecting to bail.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly said that there would be no bail application at this stage but one would be made at the next date. She applied for legal aid for the accused, who she said was in receipt of social welfare of €201 a week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Mr Dennis in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.